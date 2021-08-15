Chisholm homers as Marlins beat reeling Cubs 4-1

Chicago matched its longest slide of the season. It also dropped 11 straight from June 25 to July 6.

“We’re trying to fight to the very end of every game, and you saw that again today,” manager David Ross said. “You just have to try your best that day. The effort is there.”

Frank Schwindel homered for the Cubs, and Mills pitched 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball.

Mills believes the team will eventually establish a chemistry with all the new players on the roster.

“Obviously, this is a bad stretch for us but we just have to keep a positive approach,” Mills said. “I think things will start rolling and clicking.”

The Marlins jumped in front on Magneuris Sierra’s RBI single in the fifth. But Schwindel tied it with his fifth homer in the sixth.

Anthony Bass gave Miami a lift with 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. He entered with runners on first and third in the seventh and retired Rafael Ortega and Schwindel.

SWEET SWINGING

Miami outfielder Lewis Brinson went 2 for 4 for his sixth multihit game this month. The South Florida native has 19 hits in his last 13 games.

HISTORY BUFF