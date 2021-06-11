Christopher High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Michaela Eubanks
Hometown: Buckner
Parents: Aaron Eubanks and Kimberly Eubanks
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to major in biomedical sciences and pursue a career in dentistry.
Caleb Helfrich
Hometown: Buckner
Parents: Bryon and Dianna Helfrich
College plans: Attend Rend Lake College in Ina and then Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, to study nursing.
Jenna Janello
Hometown: Mulkeytown
Parents: Garett and Rachael Janello
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to become a nurse practitioner.
Rebecca Redding
Hometown: Mulkeytown
Parents: Randy and Terry Redding
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study physiology and Chemistry on a pre-med track to become an emergency room physician.
Michael Rolla
Hometown: Christopher
Parents: Michael and Valerie Rolla
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to major in civil engineering.
Sydney Yosanovich
Hometown: Christopher
Parents: Paul and Kristin Yosanovich
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College in Carterville, then a university to study a pre-professional program.