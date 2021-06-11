 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christopher High School
0 comments

Christopher High School

  • 0

Christopher High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Michaela Eubanks

Michaela Eubanks

Michaela Eubanks

Hometown: Buckner

Parents: Aaron Eubanks and Kimberly Eubanks

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to major in biomedical sciences and pursue a career in dentistry.

Caleb Helfrich

Caleb Helfrich

Caleb Helfrich

Hometown: Buckner

Parents: Bryon and Dianna Helfrich

College plans: Attend Rend Lake College in Ina and then Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, to study nursing. 

Jenna Janello

Jenna Janello

Jenna Janello

Hometown: Mulkeytown

Parents: Garett and Rachael Janello

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to become a nurse practitioner.

Rebecca Redding

Rebecca Redding

Rebecca Redding

Hometown: Mulkeytown

Parents: Randy and Terry Redding

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study physiology and Chemistry on a pre-med track to become an emergency room physician.

Michael Rolla

Michael Rolla

Michael Rolla

Hometown: Christopher

Parents: Michael and Valerie Rolla

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to major in civil engineering.

Sydney Yosanovich

Sydney Yosanovich

Sydney Yosanovich

Hometown: Christopher

Parents: Paul and Kristin Yosanovich

College plans: Attend John A. Logan College in Carterville, then a university to study a pre-professional program.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bill reducing trailer licenses awaiting governor's signature
Local News

Bill reducing trailer licenses awaiting governor's signature

  • Updated

A proposal to reduce license fees for trailers has passed both houses of the Illinois legislature and awaits the governor's signature. Under the bill, annual fee for class TA license plates drop to $36 from $118. Governor J.B. Pritzker has indicated he intends to sign the bill.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News