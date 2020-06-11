Christopher High School
Christopher High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Gregory Michael Fletcher

Hometown: Mulkeytown

Parents: Mike and Jayma Fletcher, Amy and Andy Odle

College plans: Attend Greenville University to study biology.

Alexis Nicole Hale

Hometown: Mulkeytown

Parents: Randy and Dimitra Hale

College plans: Attend the St. Louis College of Pharmacy to study pharmaceutical chemistry.

Kaitlyn Jo Anna Mays

Hometown: Mulkeytown

Parents: Jeremy and Kimberly Mays

College plans: Attend Rend Lake College to study radiology.

Shelbi Renee Patterson

Hometown: Christopher

Parents: Christina Patterson and Jeremy Flynn

College plans: Attend Webster University to study biological sciences/pre-med.

Faith Ann Sanders

Hometown: Christopher

Parents: Carol Ratley, Eric Overton and Shawn Ratley

College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study nursing.

Halle Grace Valette

Hometown: Mulkeytown

Parents: David and Tammy Valette

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study nursing.

