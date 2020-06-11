Christopher High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Gregory Michael Fletcher
Hometown: Mulkeytown
Parents: Mike and Jayma Fletcher, Amy and Andy Odle
College plans: Attend Greenville University to study biology.
Alexis Nicole Hale
Hometown: Mulkeytown
Parents: Randy and Dimitra Hale
College plans: Attend the St. Louis College of Pharmacy to study pharmaceutical chemistry.
Kaitlyn Jo Anna Mays
Hometown: Mulkeytown
Parents: Jeremy and Kimberly Mays
College plans: Attend Rend Lake College to study radiology.
Shelbi Renee Patterson
Hometown: Christopher
Parents: Christina Patterson and Jeremy Flynn
College plans: Attend Webster University to study biological sciences/pre-med.
Faith Ann Sanders
Hometown: Christopher
Parents: Carol Ratley, Eric Overton and Shawn Ratley
College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study nursing.
Halle Grace Valette
Hometown: Mulkeytown
Parents: David and Tammy Valette
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study nursing.
