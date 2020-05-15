Class of COVID-19: 8 high school grads look to the future

Graduating high school students have had their senior years cut short, making them miss milestone events such as prom, sports and traditional in-person graduation ceremonies. We reached out to schools across Southern Illinois to showcase graduating students and get their thoughts — in their own words — on this unusual time and the future.
Interviews have been edited for clarity and brevity.
