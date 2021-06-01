Cleveland holds off White Sox for win

CLEVELAND — AL MVP Jose Abreu grounded out with the bases loaded to blunt a ninth-inning rally against Cleveland closer James Karinchak, giving Shane Bieber and the Indians a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.
Bieber (6-3) allowed two earned runs in seven innings, striking out seven to beat the AL Central-leading White Sox for the second time this season.
Down 6-3, Chicago rallied in the ninth. Zack Collins and Nick Madrigal hit RBI singles off Karinchak and a walk loaded the bases for Abreu, who grounded out to shortstop.
Austin Hedges' two-run homer off Dylan Cease (3-2) landed on the porch in left field and gave the Indians a 5-3 lead in the fourth.
José Ramírez's second double of the evening drove in Amed Rosario later in the frame, charging Cease with all six runs in 3 1/3 innings. Ramírez was removed from the game in the eighth as a precaution due to dehydration.
Harold Ramírez had two hits with two RBIs and a stolen base for Cleveland, which has won two in a row to pull within 2 1/2 games of Chicago.
The teams had split their first 10 games this season, alternating victories until Cleveland prevailed in the nightcap of a doubleheader Monday.
The White Sox went up 3-2 on an unusual play in the second when speedy Billy Hamilton scored after doubling home Jake Lamb and Zack Collins. Hamilton never stopped running, taking third on a throw to the plate and scoring on Hedges' fielding error at the plate.
Josh Naylor and Harold Ramírez gave the Indians a 2-0 lead in the first with back-to-back RBI singles.
Chicago manager Tony La Russa remained two wins behind John McGraw's 2,763 for second place on the career list.
The Indians played their final home game under 40% crowd restrictions set by the Ohio Department of Health. Progressive Field will now be open to its full capacity of 34,830.
BLUE JAYS 5, MARLINS 1: At Buffalo, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. keyed a career-best four-hit outing with his major league-leading 17th home run and Toronto Blue celebrated the return to their temporary Buffalo home with a win over Miami.
The Blue Jays are unable to play in Toronto for a second straight season because of Canadian health restrictions due to COVID-19.
After opening the season 10-11 playing at their spring training site in Dunedin, Florida, the Blue Jays escaped the heat and humidity to return to Buffalo, where they went 17-9 last year and clinched their first playoff berth since 2016.