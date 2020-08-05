Clevinger's solid start leads Indians to win over Reds

CLEVELAND — Mike Clevinger didn't have his best stuff but did enough to pitch into the sixth inning and lead Cleveland to a win over Cincinnati on Wednesday night as the Indians wait for manager Terry Francona's return.
Clevinger (1-1) worked around five walks, including three in the sixth. The right-hander's strong start — he gave up just two hits — continued a pattern for the Indians, who have had great pitching while their offense remains in a team-wide funk.
The Indians got just four hits after winning with only three Tuesday.
César Hernández hit an RBI single off Reds rookie Tejay Antone (0-1) and Óscar Mercado scored with some daring baserunning to give the Indians a 2-0 lead in the fifth.
Cleveland played its fourth straight game without Francona, who remains away from the team to rest while dealing with a gastrointestinal problem he's had for months. Team president Chris Antonetti expects Francona to be absent for a least "a few more days," so it's likely he'll skip the team's upcoming trip to Chicago.
TWINS 5, PIRATES 2: At Pittsburgh, Minnesota's Randy Dobnak dominated in his homecoming, allowing three hits in six innings as the streaking Twins topped Pittsburgh.
Dobnak, who grew up a half-hour south of PNC Park in the Pittsburgh suburb of South Park, didn't walk a batter and struck out just one. The 25-year-old relied on a heavy fastball the Pirates pounded into the ground. Pittsburgh managed just four balls out of the infield against Dobnak, who dropped his ERA to 0.60.
Marwin Gonzalez went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Twins. Max Kepler gave Minnesota some breathing room in the ninth with a three-run home run off Pirates' reliever Dovydas Neverauskas.
RED SOX 5, RAYS 0: At St. Peterberg, Florida, Martín Pérez pitched out of trouble all night, and Alex Verdugo and Michael Chavis homered to help Boston stop a four-game skid with a victory over slumping Tampa Bay.
Pérez (2-1) allowed four hits and three walks, wiggling out of jams for five innings. He struck out four.
The left-hander held Tampa Bay to 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and induced two double-play grounders. The Rays had a man on second with no outs in both the first and fourth.
METS 3, NATIONALS 1: At Washington, Max Scherzer is the type who is going to try to play if he possibly can, even on a tweaked right hamstring that prevents him from driving his lower body into his pitches.
So the three-time Cy Young Award winner gave it a shot for Washington against New York. It was clear right away -- to him and his catcher, pitching coach, manager -- that the usual power and command were missing.
Scherzer exited because of the leg issue after laboring through just one inning, overshadowing Juan Soto’s eventful 2020 debut for the World Series champs, and Rick Porcello collected his 150th career win in the Mets' victory over Washington.
