Clevinger's solid start leads Indians to win over Reds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CLEVELAND — Mike Clevinger didn't have his best stuff but did enough to pitch into the sixth inning and lead Cleveland to a win over Cincinnati on Wednesday night as the Indians wait for manager Terry Francona's return.

Clevinger (1-1) worked around five walks, including three in the sixth. The right-hander's strong start — he gave up just two hits — continued a pattern for the Indians, who have had great pitching while their offense remains in a team-wide funk.

The Indians got just four hits after winning with only three Tuesday.

César Hernández hit an RBI single off Reds rookie Tejay Antone (0-1) and Óscar Mercado scored with some daring baserunning to give the Indians a 2-0 lead in the fifth.

Cleveland played its fourth straight game without Francona, who remains away from the team to rest while dealing with a gastrointestinal problem he's had for months. Team president Chris Antonetti expects Francona to be absent for a least "a few more days," so it's likely he'll skip the team's upcoming trip to Chicago.

TWINS 5, PIRATES 2: At Pittsburgh, Minnesota's Randy Dobnak dominated in his homecoming, allowing three hits in six innings as the streaking Twins topped Pittsburgh.