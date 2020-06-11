Cobden High School
Cobden High School

Cobden High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Joseph Brumleve

Hometown: Cobden

Parents: Daniel and Jeanne Brumleve

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale in the medical program.

Jenna Hartline

Hometown: Cobden

Parent: Lisa Hartline

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College in the surgical tech program.

Brennan 'Alex' Kinsey

Hometown: Cobden

Parents: Russ and Jeanie Kinsey

College plans: Attend Bethel University.

Olivia Schroeder

Hometown: Cobden

Parents: David and Janet Childers

College plans: Attend the University of Mississippi to study speech pathology.

Amy Pender

Hometown: Cobden

Parents: Dennis and Stephania Pender

College plans: Attend the University of Alabama in the medical program

George 'Alex' Remsey

Hometown: Cobden

Parents: John and Amy Remsey

College plans: Attending the University of Illinois to study agriculture.

