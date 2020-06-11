Cobden High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Joseph Brumleve
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Daniel and Jeanne Brumleve
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale in the medical program.
Jenna Hartline
Hometown: Cobden
Parent: Lisa Hartline
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College in the surgical tech program.
Brennan 'Alex' Kinsey
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Russ and Jeanie Kinsey
College plans: Attend Bethel University.
Olivia Schroeder
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: David and Janet Childers
College plans: Attend the University of Mississippi to study speech pathology.
Amy Pender
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Dennis and Stephania Pender
College plans: Attend the University of Alabama in the medical program
George 'Alex' Remsey
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: John and Amy Remsey
College plans: Attending the University of Illinois to study agriculture.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!