Cobden High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Brianna Eads
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Chad and Brandy Eads
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College, then transfer to Murray State University in Kentucky to become a veterinarian.
Aubrey Fisher
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Dustin and Tabbatha Fisher
College plans: Attend Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, on a pre-med track, to major in neuroscience and minor in political science.
Noah Franklin
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Josh and Brittney Franklin
College plans: Attend Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, to play basketball and study exercise science, then pursue a doctorate in physical therapy.
Kennedie Marks
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Johnathan and Beth Marks
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College through the Advanced Honors Escrow Program, then Southern Illinois University Carbondale to major in physiology and minor in English pre-professional.
Alyssa Penrod
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Kevin and Debra Penrod
College plans: Attend Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, to major in public relations and minor in music business.
Emily White
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Bradley and Karen White
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study business administration and marketing.