Cobden High School
Cobden High School

Cobden High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Brianna Eads

Hometown: Cobden

Parents: Chad and Brandy Eads

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College, then transfer to Murray State University in Kentucky to become a veterinarian.

Aubrey Fisher

Hometown: Cobden

Parents: Dustin and Tabbatha Fisher

College plans: Attend Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, on a pre-med track, to major in neuroscience and minor in political science.

Noah Franklin

Hometown: Cobden

Parents: Josh and Brittney Franklin

College plans: Attend Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, to play basketball and study exercise science, then pursue a doctorate in physical therapy.

Kennedie Marks

Hometown: Cobden  

Parents: Johnathan and Beth Marks

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College through the Advanced Honors Escrow Program, then Southern Illinois University Carbondale to major in physiology and minor in English pre-professional.

Alyssa Penrod

Hometown: Cobden

Parents: Kevin and Debra Penrod

College plans: Attend Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, to major in public relations and minor in music business.

Emily White

Hometown: Cobden

Parents: Bradley and Karen White

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study business administration and marketing.

