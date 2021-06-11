Cobden High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Brianna Eads

Hometown: Cobden

Parents: Chad and Brandy Eads

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College, then transfer to Murray State University in Kentucky to become a veterinarian.

Aubrey Fisher

Hometown: Cobden

Parents: Dustin and Tabbatha Fisher

College plans: Attend Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, on a pre-med track, to major in neuroscience and minor in political science.

Noah Franklin

Hometown: Cobden

Parents: Josh and Brittney Franklin

College plans: Attend Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, to play basketball and study exercise science, then pursue a doctorate in physical therapy.

Kennedie Marks

Hometown: Cobden