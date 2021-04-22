Coleman scores 2, Lightning beat Blue Jackets

TAMPA, Fla. — Ondrej Palat scored the tie breaking goal in the third period and Curtis McElhinney stopped 24 shots, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Blake Coleman had two goals, including an empty netter with 25 seconds left for Tampa Bay.

Seth Jones scored for the Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots for Columbus, which is winless in its last eight games (0-7-1).

The teams play again Sunday in Tampa.

Palat scored the eventual winner by skating to the right circle, taking a feed from Alex Killorn and snapping off a quick shot to the top far corner at 8:14.

After Merzlikins denied Ryan McDonagh on a backdoor play at 11:35, Columbus went on the power play at 8:57 on a cross checking call to Palat.

Less than a minute into the man advantage, Jones delivered a slap shot from the center point that hit off the blade of Alex Killorn's stick and deflected past McElhinney at 9:36. It marked the first shot on goal for the Blue Jackets, who went on to hold Tampa Bay without a shot on goal for the rest of the period.