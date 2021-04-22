Coleman scores 2, Lightning beat Blue Jackets

TAMPA, Fla. — Ondrej Palat scored the tie breaking goal in the third period and Curtis McElhinney stopped 24 shots, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.
Blake Coleman had two goals, including an empty netter with 25 seconds left for Tampa Bay.
Seth Jones scored for the Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots for Columbus, which is winless in its last eight games (0-7-1).
The teams play again Sunday in Tampa.
Palat scored the eventual winner by skating to the right circle, taking a feed from Alex Killorn and snapping off a quick shot to the top far corner at 8:14.
After Merzlikins denied Ryan McDonagh on a backdoor play at 11:35, Columbus went on the power play at 8:57 on a cross checking call to Palat.
Less than a minute into the man advantage, Jones delivered a slap shot from the center point that hit off the blade of Alex Killorn's stick and deflected past McElhinney at 9:36. It marked the first shot on goal for the Blue Jackets, who went on to hold Tampa Bay without a shot on goal for the rest of the period.
The Lightning pulled even in the second period when Yanni Gourde picked up a puck in the neutral zone that rolled off the stick of Patrick Laine, gained the blue line and fed a cross-ice pass to Coleman. After settling the puck, Coleman fired a slap shot that hit off the bottom of Merzlikins' glove hand and bounced in the net at 14:51
PENGUINS 5, DEVILS 1: At Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust each scored their 19th goals of the season and Pittsburgh defeated New Jersey.
Kasperi Kapanen returned to Pittsburgh’s lineup after missing 13 games with a left foot injury and had a goal and an assist. Teddy Blueger scored a short-handed goal, and Cody Ceci also scored for the Penguins.
The teams also met Tuesday, when Pittsburgh became the first team in NHL history to win despite allowing six goals in the third period during a 7-6 victory. The Penguins, who have 12 wins and points in 14 of their last 17 games, didn’t allow their big lead to slip away this time.
FLYERS 3, RANGERS 2: At New York, James van Riemsdyk scored two power-play goals and Philadelphia beat New York to snap a two-game slide.
Jakub Voracek scored the deciding goal for Philadelphia, and Brian Elliott made 33 saves. Ivan Provorov had two assists.
Brendan Smith and Artemi Panarin scored New York, and Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves. The Rangers fell for the second straight game after four consecutive victories against the New Jersey Devils.
BRUINS 5, SABRES 1: At Buffalo, David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and Boston extended their winning streak to a season-best six games with a victory over Buffalo.