Colton scores in NHL debut, Lightning beat Hurricanes

TAMPA, Florida — Ross Colton scored in his NHL debut and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in a 3-0 Tampa Bay victory over Carolina on Wednesday night in the third of four straight games between the teams.

Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow also scored, and Alex Killorn had two assists. Vasilevskiy had his 22nd career shutout and first since March 2020 against Montreal.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves for the Hurricanes after shutting out the Lightning in his previous start. Carolina has lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

The teams will finish the series Thursday night in Tampa. They split the first two games in Raleigh.

Colton put Tampa Bay on the board on his first career shot on goal during his second career shift. As Victor Hedman cut down the right wing side and circled behind the net, Colton whittled his way to the top of the crease where he was able to push the puck under the pads of Nedeljkoviv at 6:43.

Colton is the ninth player in franchise history to score in his NHL debut, the second quickest behind only Nikita Kucherov, who scored on his first career shift 2:12 into the game on Henrik Lundqvist against the New York Rangers on November 2013.