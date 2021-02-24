Colton scores in NHL debut, Lightning beat Hurricanes

TAMPA, Florida — Ross Colton scored in his NHL debut and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in a 3-0 Tampa Bay victory over Carolina on Wednesday night in the third of four straight games between the teams.
Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow also scored, and Alex Killorn had two assists. Vasilevskiy had his 22nd career shutout and first since March 2020 against Montreal.
Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves for the Hurricanes after shutting out the Lightning in his previous start. Carolina has lost consecutive games for the first time this season.
The teams will finish the series Thursday night in Tampa. They split the first two games in Raleigh.
Colton put Tampa Bay on the board on his first career shot on goal during his second career shift. As Victor Hedman cut down the right wing side and circled behind the net, Colton whittled his way to the top of the crease where he was able to push the puck under the pads of Nedeljkoviv at 6:43.
Colton is the ninth player in franchise history to score in his NHL debut, the second quickest behind only Nikita Kucherov, who scored on his first career shift 2:12 into the game on Henrik Lundqvist against the New York Rangers on November 2013.
Coleman doubled the lead with 2:33 left in the opening period with his first power play goal with Tampa Bay since arriving from New Jersey last season. After Pat Maroon delivered a touch pass to Yanni Gourde at the offensive blue line, Gourde found Coleman alone coming down the slot for an easy one-touch shot over the blocker of Nedeljkovic.
Goodrow added an empty-netter with 34.8 seconds left to seal the victory.
STARS 3, PANTHERS 0: At Sunrise, Florida, Anton Khudobin made 43 saves for his second shutout of the season, leading Dallas victory over Florida that ended their six-game winless streak.
Defensemen John Klingberg, Esa Lindell and Joel Kiviranta scored for the Stars, who are 1-3-3 in their last seven. They hadn't won since beating Columbus on the road 6-3 on Feb. 2.
Khudobin has shut out Florida three times in nine career starts. He has 10 career shutouts overall. Khudobin blanked Nashville 7-0 for his 100th career win on Jan. 22 to open the season.
“There have been good games in my career, there have been bad games in my career,” Khudobin said. “So maybe this is one of the best. I don’t know, I’m not looking at that. I’m just looking at the win.”
FLYERS 4, RANGERS 3: At Philadelphia, James van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere each scored a power-play goal and Claude Giroux had three assists in his return from a COVID-19 absence to lead Philadelphia over New York.
Chris Kreider scored a hat trick for the Rangers on three tap-ins in front.
Giroux, the Flyers' captain, sat out two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus and missed their loss Sunday to Boston at Lake Tahoe. The 33-year-old Giroux played as though he never lost a step during his layoff and helped set up goals for Erik Gustafsson and Gostisbehere in the first period to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead.
The Flyers counted on a return home to steady the team after they were humbled in a 7-3 loss to the Bruins and had dropped four of five overall. Carter Hart allowed six goals on 23 shots in the first two periods against Boston and hit the bench Wednesday night. Brian Elliott stopped 24 shots for the Flyers, who start a rugged stretch Saturday of six games in nine days — including three straight games at Pittsburgh.
MAPLE LEAFS 2, FLAMES 1: At Toronto, William Nylander tied it with 1:28 left in regulation and scored 1:06 into overtime to give the NHL-leading Toronto a victory over Calgary.
Michael Hutchinson stopped 21 shots in his second consecutive start with Frederik Andersen out with a lower-body ailment. Auston Matthews had two assists to help Toronto split the two-game series and improve to 15-4-2.
Andrew Mangiapane scored for Calgary with 3:27 left in the third.
David Rittich made 37 saves in his second straight start with Jacob Markstrom sidelined by an upper-body injury. He beat the Maple Leafs 3-0 on Monday night.