Colts agree to 1-year deal with QB Philip Rivers

"From my understanding, nothing's really done (with Rivers) till the league year starts tomorrow," longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo told reporters on a conference call, two days after re-signing with the Colts. "But regardless of who's playing quarterback out there, as the left tackle it doesn't change your job at all. I would imagine Chris and Frank have a fantastic plan."

It now appears Brissett will be the odd man out in Indy and could even be on the move. He was acquired in a deal with New England just before the 2017 season.

And with Tom Brady leaving New England, there is speculation the Patriots could be in the market for an experienced arm who has played in the system. Moving on without Brissett could save the Colts roughly $9 million in salary cap charges. The Chargers, meanwhile, are expected to join the Brady sweepstakes.

But with the quarterback carousel spinning wildly Tuesday, Rivers found a place to settle down and continue to pursue that elusive Super Bowl ring.