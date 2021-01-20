Colts QB Rivers, 39, retires after 17 seasons

His teammates were upset they couldn't help him go out by clearing the most glaring omission from his otherwise remarkable resume — a championship.

"The ultimate goal is a Super Bowl and you've got a guy playing for 17 years," two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard said after a 27-24 loss wild-card round loss at Buffalo. "Adam Vinatieri played 23 years and he has some Super Bowl rings, but Philip doesn't have any. So you've got to continue to work and for us not to give him one this year, it sucks."

Leonard was hoping Rivers would return.

Reich and Colts general manager Chris Ballard both said they wanted him back, too.

But last week, Ballard said he wanted to take some time to evaluate the season and possible offseason acquisitions and urged Rivers to take time to determine if he would be all-in for 2021.

Rivers finally decided it was time to leave.

He already has a day gig lined up, becoming the head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, where he hopes to coach his sons just like his father coached him.

And where those children may perfect the motion Rivers made famous.

"My son never did throw a big ball like I did at that age and he throws it the exact same way," Rivers said. "He throws it the same way and anytime I try to tell him, he says, 'Dad, you throw it that way.' So I've left him alone also."

