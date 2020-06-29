Column: NASCAR rolls on, through crisis and controversy

"I just want to get to racing and talking about racing," he said. "It's difficult to ask us to be able to compartmentalize all this stuff. We're race car drivers. To ask us our stance on public issues and things like that, we're not always that good at it. We don't always say the right thing."

Less than three months ago, star driver Kyle Larson used the N-word during an iRacing event. He was suspended by NASCAR, lost his job with his team and is currently racking up wins on sprint car tracks. That seems long ago now, but it was another controversy in a string of them.

Will the conversation about race fade? No one is sure, just like no one is sure whether a sponsor will step up for Wallace's underfunded Richard Petty Motorsports team.

Either way, NASCAR will just keep moving, on to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for another first: The hectic rescheduling of racing means NASCAR and IndyCar will share the facility for the first doubleheader featuring the nation's two biggest auto racing series.

Harvick, who in 2001 went from a Busch Series driver to Earnhardt's replacement overnight, has never not been part of NASCAR's nonstop grind. Perhaps at times its annoyed him, worn him down, even made him angry. Right now, being able to race is a gift not to be underappreciated.