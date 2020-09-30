Commissioners decline playoff expansion after Pac-12 request

The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff have decided to stick with a four-team format during this pandemic-altered season after the Pac-12 made a request to consider expansion.

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said Wednesday that Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott asked the rest of management committee to consider having eight teams play for the national championship this season. ESPN first reported Scott broaching the subject.

The request was made because of disruptions to the season caused by the pandemic. Conferences are not playing the same number of games, are starting play at different times and there are no interconference matchups between Power Five leagues.

Hancock said the committee, with 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, had a "civil and thoughtful discussion."

"To do it now, it's such a significant change with so many challenges, especially with the season started, they thought it was best to not make a change," Hancock said.

Hancock added any decision on expansion would need the approval of the CFP's presidential oversight committee after a recommendation by commissioners.