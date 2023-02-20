The annual Concert for a Cause Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos event raised more than $23,000 for scholarships at Southeastern Illinois College and medical equipment for Ferrell Hospital in Harrisburg. The two entities split the proceeds.

At SIC, funds will be added to the college’s endowment for student scholarships and support. Money raised is doubled by a federal Title III grant.

“SIC is so grateful for the support from our community and the great collaboration with Ferrell Hospital on this event,” said SIC President Dr. Jonah Rice. “What started out as a one-time event has grown into a tradition that gets bigger and better each year—all for the betterment of our community.”

The next Concert for a Cause is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2024.

— Les O'Dell, The Southern