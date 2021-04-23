Congress Should Ask: Does Health Care Policy Put Patients First?

To ensure all policy moves patients toward better care, Congress should endorse only policies that do not increase patient costs or limit access to the treatments they need. Specifically, we urge Congress to abandon some of the policies that were included in the 2019 bill, HR3, that proposed allowing the government to set the price of prescription medications since they would ultimately result in more restricted access to treatments for patients.

Reforms to Medicare being weighed by the administration should benefit Medicare beneficiaries, not simply aim to cut costs at the expense of patients. Measures that would limit treatment options should be avoided, including the repeal of non-interference, which would ultimately lead to the implementation of the restrictive formulary. For seniors and patients with chronic conditions, multiple treatment options are integral to maintaining effective care. The decision on how best to treat an illness must remain with patients and doctors, not government.