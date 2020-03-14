Coronavirus can't keep fans from going to Nebraska racetrack

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Jerry Moritz has been attending horse races at Fonner Park regularly since 1970 and almost every day in recent years.

The track in central Nebraska was one of the few sporting venues in the country open to fans Saturday, and the 73-year-old from Grand Island wasn't going to let concerns over the new coronavirus stop him from going.

"If we had a dozen people in the hospital here and two or three died, then I would probably back off," Moritz said, sipping beer out of a plastic cup. "I feel like some people probably got it and don't even know it and are already over it."

No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Hall County, where Fonner Park is located, and that was part of the reason track CEO Chris Kotulak decided to allow fans for the weekend racing programs.

Kotulak said the clubhouse and other viewing areas are being cleaned with increased frequency. Leaflets reminding employees and guests to practice good hygiene were distributed on counters and tabletops in the clubhouse and other viewing areas. As an added precaution, Kotulak visited the jockeys' room Saturday morning to make sure none of the riders was experiencing any symptoms associated with the new coronavirus.