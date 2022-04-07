 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction: Nathan Bigham

Correction: In the Thursday, April 7, edition of The Southern Illinoisan, an article about Nathan Bigham incorrectly stated where he was from based on information given by authorities. Bigham is from Washington, Indiana. 

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

