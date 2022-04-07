Correction: Nathan Bigham

Correction: In the Thursday, April 7, edition of The Southern Illinoisan, an article about Nathan Bigham incorrectly stated where he was from based on information given by authorities. Bigham is from Washington, Indiana.
makayla.holder@thesouthern.com
1-618-351-5823
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Makayla Holder
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today