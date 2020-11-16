Correction

Incorrect numbers: A story in Saturday's edition about rising COVID-19 cases in Williamson County included two errors concerning the Herrin school district. The story said 231 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the school year. It should have said 231 students had been quarantined due to potential exposure, and 45 students have tested positive. The story also should have said 16 North Side Primary employees are out due to having COVID-19 or potential exposure. The original story said six.