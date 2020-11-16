 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction
0 comments

Correction

  • 0

Incorrect numbers: A story in Saturday's edition about rising COVID-19 cases in Williamson County included two errors concerning the Herrin school district. The story said 231 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the school year. It should have said 231 students had been quarantined due to potential exposure, and 45 students have tested positive. The story also should have said 16 North Side Primary employees are out due to having COVID-19 or potential exposure. The original story said six. 

molly.parker@thesouthern.com

618-351-5079

On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI ​

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News