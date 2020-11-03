correction

 Skip to main content
Clarification: A story distributed by Capitol News Illinois and published in Saturday's edition of The Southern, "Kilbride retention now most expensive Illinois high court race," incorrectly classified money raised as money spent, prematurely making a claim that it is the most expensive Supreme Court race in Illinois’ history, including non-retention races. It also failed to state that the Citizens for Judicial Fairness committee has spent money in two Supreme Court races, not just in the Kilbride retention race.

