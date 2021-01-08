Inaccurate information: The story titled "Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Massac County girls lead SICA All-South golf teams" published in the Jan. 6 edition incorrectly named Hamilton County's Abraham Neal and Carmi White County's KaCee Fulkerson and Kaden Carter to the All-South girls team. They are on the boys team. The Southern regrets the error.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Confluence Books opened at the beginning of December at 705 W. Main.
Missing Marion woman's remains identified in northern Indiana; Tennessee man arrested on murder charge
- Updated
Nearly six months after Laura Wolfe, of Marion, was reported missing, a sheriff’s office in northern Indiana reports that her remains have been found and a man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection to Wolfe's death.
- Updated
Illinois State Police officers and other law enforcement personnel responded to an incident at 4 p.m. Wednesday at ISP District 13 headquarter…
- Updated
The owner of Carbondale diner Mary Lou's says she is one of several restaurants that received a ticket and fine from the city last week for allowing indoor dining, which is banned by the state as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
- Updated
Mary Miller, the newly-sworn in member of Congress from Oakland, told those taking part in a rally Wednesday outside the U.S. Capitol that Adolf Hitler “was right on one thing.”
- Updated
50 years ago, police and Black Panthers engaged in a shootout in Carbondale. “We’ll put the past behind us, but we’ll never forget it,” Milton McDaniel, who was 21 at the time, said. “That way, we hope we won’t have to repeat it in the future.”
- Updated
- 11 min to read
Friends around the country are remembering Mike Mills of Murphysoboro, a barbecue champion and businessman who became a nationwide ambassador for barbecue and for Southern Illinois. Mills died this week at 79 years old.
- Updated
A day after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Mike Bost in a Thursday statement defended his decision to vote against certifying election results in two states.
- Updated
President Donald Trump conceded to Joe Biden and condemned violent protests in a video. Here's a sampling of how thousands of Twitter users are reacting.
- Updated
A growing number of Democrats called Thursday for the resignation of U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, a newly sworn-in Republican who quoted Adolf Hitler at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol this week.