Correction
Correction

Inaccurate information: The story titled "Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Massac County girls lead SICA All-South golf teams" published in the Jan. 6 edition incorrectly named Hamilton County's Abraham Neal and Carmi White County's KaCee Fulkerson and Kaden Carter to the All-South girls team. They are on the boys team. The Southern regrets the error.

