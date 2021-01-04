correction

 Skip to main content
Inaccurate information: The story titled "A tinderbox situation" published in the Jan. 2 and 3 Weekend Edition incorrectly stated that the City of Carbondale hired its first Black officer after the Black Panther shootout in November 1970. In fact, there were at least two Black officers working for the police department in the 1960s, according to earlier reports in The Southern.

