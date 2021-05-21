Court rejects lawsuit over state use of government bonds

Laches refers to the defense used against a party “who has knowingly slept upon his rights and acquiesced for a great length of time,” the opinion states. The second element of laches is whether the party being sued would suffer “prejudice” as a result of the delay in filing the action.

The court found both elements were met to satisfy the laches doctrine in this case.

“(Tillman) offers no excuse for why he waited 2 years (in the case of the 2017 bonds) and 16 years (in the case of the 2003 bonds) to file his action challenging the constitutionality of the bonds,” the court wrote in its opinion.

The justices also decided that it is “patently obvious that the State will suffer some prejudice if relief is granted at this extremely late stage.”

“Enjoining the State from meeting its obligation to make payments on general obligation bonds will, at the very least, have a detrimental effect on the State’s credit rating,” the opinion states.

In a written statement, Tillman said he is disappointed in the Illinois Supreme Court’s ruling and is evaluating his options as to how to proceed from here.