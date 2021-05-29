Cover Story | Best day of our lives

After getting engaged in October of 2020, Alysha knew she didn’t want to wait long to tie the knot so the pair planned an outdoor ceremony for December 26, 2020. It was a small, short event with just a few friends and close family members that took place in Alysha’s parents’ front yard with her brother-in-law officiating.

The Silvers wore matching red flannel pajama pants and shirts that read Mr. and Mrs., and celebrated the ceremony with a champagne toast. Alysha’s mother made a bouquet and boutonniere and family members not present were able to witness the event through Zoom.

“I surprised her in October so we weren’t engaged very long before we got married. While family was in town for Christmas we thought it would be easier to go ahead and have a ceremony,” said Jason.

The Silvers originally planned to have a second, larger ceremony followed by a reception in May 2021 but with the uncertainty of the pandemic, they decided to change it to September. The pair thought it would be a safer bet to allow more time to plan for the guidelines that will be in place. But this larger event, following the December 2020 ceremony, will be a more elaborate day for the Silvers and their guests.