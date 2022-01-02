COVID-19 postpones second SIU men's game

SIU’s men’s basketball program announced Sunday night that its Wednesday night Missouri Valley Conference game in Banterra Center against Drake is postponed because it won’t have enough eligible players to compete because of COVID-19.

Conference rules say a team must have at least eight healthy players and one healthy coach to be able to play. In case they don’t, a game can be postponed and rescheduled for a new date or ruled a no contest. A team is only charged with a forfeit if it meets the eligibility requirements and opts not to play.

This is the second straight home game the Salukis have postponed. Their national TV date with Loyola Sunday was wiped out because of COVID-19. The news was disclosed Friday night.

SIU’s last game was a 75-64 win Tuesday night over Grambling State in which it played without freshman forward Troy D’Amico (COVID-19) and reserve guard Dalton Banks (illness). The Salukis are 7-5 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

Their next scheduled game is Saturday night at Valparaiso at 6. A decision on that contest will probably be made sometime in the middle of the week.

At least seven of the MVC’s 10 programs have been affected one way or another by COVID-19 postponements. Evansville came off a 24-day pause due to the pandemic on Sunday, losing 83-61 at Valley rival Northern Iowa.

