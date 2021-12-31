COVID-19 protocol postpones SIU men's game

The molecular gorilla known as COVID-19 has made an unscheduled, unwanted visit to the SIU men’s basketball program.

Sunday’s key Missouri Valley Conference home game with Loyola has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. SIU officials determined that the team wouldn’t have enough available players to play the game. The game will be rescheduled if possible.

The Salukis played their first 13 games without interruption, going 8-5 and winning their only Valley game at Evansville Dec. 1. They defeated Grambling State 75-64 Tuesday night, but freshman forward Troy D’Amico sat out after testing positive for COVID-19 and backup guard Dalton Banks was held out due to illness.

Revised MVC COVID-19 protocols say a team must play if it has at least eight healthy players and at least one healthy coach. If that isn’t the case, the conference will work to reschedule a game and if it can’t be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest. The only way a team will have to forfeit is if it meets the roster/coaching staff requirements and elects not to play.

The postponement was the third straight for Loyola, which canceled its last two non-conference games with Norfolk State and at Davidson after positive tests for COVID-19 in its program. The Ramblers haven’t played since a 69-58 win Dec. 10 at Vanderbilt.

SIU’s next scheduled game is Wednesday night at 7 when it hosts Drake at Banterra Center. It’s not known yet if the team will be able to play as scheduled. The Salukis travel to Valparaiso on Jan. 8 and Missouri State on Jan. 12.

Other MVC schools that have had games postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 include Bradley, Northern Iowa, Drake, Valparaiso and Evansville.

