‘Cows are very social animals’: Tech, humane treatment of herd focus of virtual dairy tour

“We’re trying to get the numbers right, so there aren’t many animals who don’t make the team,” Brenner said.

On the subject of efficiency, the farm uses an elaborate, anaerobic digester that … well … digests methane from manure and turns it into energy used on the farm.

Brenner spends all of 10 minutes a day with the biodigester. He compared its digesting process to that of a cow, and said its performance hinges on what the cows are eating.

“It’s a flow system like a cow, and the digester has to be treated like a cow,” he said. “If cows slug [down] feed and get a gut ache, that thing will get a gut ache. If you treat it as a piece of equipment, you’re going to be frustrated with it.”

To really drive home the comparison, the digester uses a boiler and heat coils to heat water to 101 degrees – the same temperature of a healthy cow.

In addition to producing natural gas, the digester produces biodegradable, comfortable bedding for the cows, which is added every morning to the stalls. The farm sells tons of additional bedding to a neighboring dairy farm.

Exploring new solutions