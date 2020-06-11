Crab Orchard High School
0 comments

Crab Orchard High School

  • 0

Crab Orchard High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Bethany Barger

Bethany Barger

Bethany Barger

Hometown: Crab Orchard

Parents: Patrick and Tina Barger

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study business.

Kristen Chamness

Kristen Chamness

Kristen Chamness

Hometown: Crab Orchard

Parents: Mike and Lora Chamness

College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study history/education.

Audrey Emery

Audrey Emery

Audrey Emery

Hometown: Crab Orchard

Parents: Bart and Julie Emery

College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study agriculture.

McKayla Ferrell

McKayla Ferrell

McKayla Ferrell

Hometown: Crab Orchard

Parents: Daniel Ferrell and Jamie Ferrell

College plans: Attend the University of Southern Indiana to study occupational therapy.

Hunter Hodge

Hunter Hodge

Hunter Hodge

Hometown: Crab Orchard

Parents: Jason and Jami Hodge

College plans: Attend the University of Eastern Kentucky to study fire science.

Kandace Jennings

Kandace Jennings

Kandace Jennings

Hometown: Crab Orchard

Parents: Tammy Haseker (grandmother)

College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study elementary education.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News