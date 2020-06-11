Crab Orchard High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Bethany Barger
Hometown: Crab Orchard
Parents: Patrick and Tina Barger
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study business.
Kristen Chamness
Hometown: Crab Orchard
Parents: Mike and Lora Chamness
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study history/education.
Audrey Emery
Hometown: Crab Orchard
Parents: Bart and Julie Emery
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study agriculture.
McKayla Ferrell
Hometown: Crab Orchard
Parents: Daniel Ferrell and Jamie Ferrell
College plans: Attend the University of Southern Indiana to study occupational therapy.
Hunter Hodge
Hometown: Crab Orchard
Parents: Jason and Jami Hodge
College plans: Attend the University of Eastern Kentucky to study fire science.
Kandace Jennings
Hometown: Crab Orchard
Parents: Tammy Haseker (grandmother)
College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study elementary education.
