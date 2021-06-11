Crab Orchard High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Dylan Elders
Hometown: Crab Orchard
Parents: Alicia Elders and Justin Elders
College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to study physical therapy.
Brehnn Huddleston
Hometown: Crab Orchard
Parents: Kelly Norris and William Huddleston
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College in Carterville to study nursing.
Aubrey Kelley
Hometown: Crab Orchard
Parents: Randy Kelley and Kristie Kelley
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study zoology.
Charli Orr
Hometown: Crab Orchard
Parents: Brandi and Jessi Orr
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to complete general studies.
Grace Williams
Hometown: Crab Orchard
Parents: Keith Williams and Nancee Burton
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study secondary education.
Trenton Wyatt
Hometown: Crab Orchard
Parents: Travis and Whitney Wyatt
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study computer science and computer engineering.