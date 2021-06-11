 Skip to main content
Crab Orchard High School
Crab Orchard High School

Crab Orchard High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Dylan Elders

Hometown: Crab Orchard

Parents: Alicia Elders and Justin Elders

College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to study physical therapy. 

Brehnn Huddleston

Hometown: Crab Orchard

Parents: Kelly Norris and William Huddleston

College plans: Attend John A. Logan College in Carterville to study nursing. 

Aubrey Kelley

Hometown: Crab Orchard

Parents: Randy Kelley and Kristie Kelley

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study zoology.

Charli Orr

Hometown: Crab Orchard

Parents: Brandi and Jessi Orr

College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to complete general studies.

Grace Williams

Hometown: Crab Orchard

Parents: Keith Williams and Nancee Burton

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study secondary education.

Trenton Wyatt

Hometown: Crab Orchard

Parents: Travis and Whitney Wyatt

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study computer science and computer engineering.

