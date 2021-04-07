Cratering Blues running out of time to salvage season

Craig Berube stood back and watched his St. Louis Blues practice battle drills so he could see how players handled the situation amid a seven-game losing streak.

Anyone looking in from the outside can spy a team in deep trouble.

Berube's Blues have lost 12 of their past 14 games and are running out of time to salvage their season and make the playoffs. Less than two years since going on an improbable run to win the Stanley Cup, St. Louis has a brutal schedule down the stretch and faces an uphill climb to even qualify for the NHL postseason.

"We're in a hole right now and we've got to scratch and claw our way out of it," Berube said Tuesday. "I know this group cares, and things aren't going well right now. But to get out of it, you've got to keep believing and keep working and keep competing and stick together. That's the only way you get out of it."

The Blues woke up March 6 second in the West Division before this freefall started and now sit five points back of the final playoff spot with 18 games to go. That's not an impossible margin to erase, but 14 of the final 18 games are against one of the top three in the West: Vegas, Colorado or Minnesota.