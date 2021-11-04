Cross Country | Runners take on Detweiller Park for the IHSA state championships in Peoria

Detweiller Park is already a beautiful place on its own, but when you add autumn colors and a few hundred cross country runners, the area just off Highway 29 near Peoria turns magical.

The IHSA state meet is back at Detweiller Park on Saturday after last year's interruption. Runners who qualified from sectionals in the three classes were able to practice on the course Friday afternoon until dark before races begin with the Class 1A girls race Saturday at 9 a.m.

"I'm just happy they get to have the experience," said Du Quoin coach Eric Kirkpatrick, whose Lady Indians will run as a team in that first race. "Last year we spent all this time and it was just business. We didn't get to have any fun. It was just running.

"That can really weigh on a kid and a coach, too. I got tired of making them do it. So I'm going to make it a point to enjoy all the little things we'll get to do while we're up there."

Du Quoin qualified as a team for the 3.0-mile race by winning the Trenton Wesclin Sectional, led by seniors Olivia Phillips and Lauren Heape, followed by freshmen Maggie Kellerman and Issy Phillips and sophomore Kallie Oestreicher.

The Lady Indians finished 14th as a team at the last official state meet in 2019.

"Every year we want to do better than the year before and we've done that," Kirkpatrick said. "This is our sixth consecutive trip to state and every year we've made a little bit of an improvement. So we're hoping to build off that."

Phillips was second overall at the sectional race behind Pope County sophomore Ahry Comer, who blazed the course in 18 minutes, 30.41 seconds to become the individual champion.

Comer is hoping to claim one of the 25 medals given out after each race Saturday.

"I'm a little nervous going into it because I haven't ran it before," Comer said. "But I'm very excited to see where I stand with these really great runners. I'm aiming for top 10, but I really want top five."

Comer is also hoping to get ahead early.

"My strategy is to take off really fast and not get caught in the crowd," she said. "I want to spot the lead runner and run beside her and maybe eventually get ahead. But if that doesn't happen, I'm going to go as fast and as hard as I can to keep up."

Pinckneyville will also be running as a team in the 1A girls race. The Lady Panthers were led by freshman Vanessa Teel, senior Ashlee Hirsch, freshman Zoey Conway and senior Taylor Kurtz at the Trenton Sectional, in that order.

The field also includes Hamilton County senior Maddie Karcher, who placed fourth at the sectional, as well as Carterville's Molly Robertson, Murphysboro's Miah and Kayden Gilmore and Nashville's Olivia Verges.

The next race will feature the 1A boys at 10 a.m. and includes Benton and Pinckneyville as teams, along with Du Quoin's Landen Swiney and Nathan Smith among the area's individual qualifiers.

Benton sophomore Gavin Genisio set the course record at Trenton with a time of 15:13.24, which followed his course record times at Herrin in the SIRR Conference race and on his home course of Benton in the regional meet.

"I'm definitely nervous going into the state race," Genisio said. "But, I am also confident."

Genisio gave credit to his coaches and teammates for everything leading up to this point. For the Rangers to finish in the top three teams and get a trophy, they'll also need strong times from senior Chase Owens and freshman Gabe McLain.

"We've been training for this day since the beginning of the summer and I think we are physically and mentally prepared for whatever happens," Genisio said. "We need to go out smart and trust our training."

Pinckneyville's squad is led by sophomore Isaac Teel and senior Dylan Bledsoe, who were second and third at the Trenton Sectional behind Genisio. The Panthers also feature senior Holden Clark and junior Dawson Chaney.

Swiney, who was fourth in the sectional race, has Smith alongside with Okawville's Grant Schleifer and Nashville's Brayden Hunter also running as individuals.

The Class 2A girls race will be held at 11 a.m., with Carbondale senior Anna Schurz as the area's lone representative.

Then in the boys race at noon, big things are expected from Carbondale senior Alex Partlow, who hasn't been challenged in any of his postseason races thus far.

Partlow won the Decatur Sectional in a time of 14 minutes, 57.02 seconds — the runner-up was Lincoln's Brenden Heitzig in 15:59.23 — and wants to add his name to the short list of runners who have accomplished a certain goal at Detweiller Park.

"My goal is to break the 14-minute mark," Partlow said. "And to win."

According to the records on the IHSA's website, only seven runners of any class have ever gone under 14 minutes. Three others have hit the mark exactly.

Partlow didn't get a chance to win an official state championship last year after winning regional and sectional races. Now he gets the opportunity and leaves out of box 33A in a chip-imbedded bib.

"My race strategy is to not get pushed to the back at the start," Partlow said. "Then leave everything out there for my last cross country race."

Marion is also in the 2A boys race as a team. The Wildcats qualified after placing third at the Decatur Sectional despite their top finisher coming in 22nd place.

The Wildcats have depth that starts with seniors Logan Morgan and Jack Gregory. Morgan has been the consistent top runner, while sophomore Mekye Lomax took the second spot at sectionals ahead of junior Benja Stone. Marion's deep roster also includes seniors Noah Gilley and Christopher LaChiana and junior Sean Hudspath.

There are no area schools in Class 3A currently.

All runners involved in any of the six races are hoping to lower their personal-best times and maybe come home with one of the top-25 medals, which recognizes them as being an all-state athlete.

All the hard work has led to this.

"It's a sport where if you don't do the ground work before, you can't do much now," Kirkpatrick said. "They're as prepared as they're going to be. So we're just looking to run fast. It's a fairly flat course so we're just wanting them to get out and do their best, run as fast as they can and finish as fast as they can."

And have fun. Kirkpatrick said the smallest things, such as being able to eat together as a team, were taken away last year. Those things won't be taken for granted this weekend.

"We're going to make some memories," Kirkpatrick said. "I'm really going to focus on that more than in years past and just appreciate it.

"We didn't have it last year and I'm glad we have it this year."

