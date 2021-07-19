Cruz helps lead Twins to win over White Sox

CHICAGO — Nelson Cruz hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning after tying the game with a solo shot in the sixth, and Minnesota beat Chicago 3-2 Monday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Jorge Polanco added an RBI single in the eighth as Minnesota ended a three-game losing streak and beat division rival Chicago for just the third time in 13 games.

Gilberto Celestino, the Twins' automatic runner at second, advanced to third in the eighth on Luis Arraez's single off Garrett Crochet (2-5). Josh Donaldson hit a sharp grounder to Jake Burger at third. Burger slipped, and Celestino was able to return to third, leaving the bases loaded.

After Trevor Larnach struck out, Cruz hit his fly to center off Ryan Burr to put Minnesota ahead. Polanco's single made it 3-1.

Tyler Duffey (2-2) pitched a scoreless seventh, working around two walks, for the win.

Tim Anderson homered for the third straight game and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 16. Anderson was Chicago's automatic runner in the eighth and scored on Jose Abreu's double, but Hansel Robles held on for his 10th save in 12 chances.