Cubs beat Indians 7-2 to match their best start since 1970

CLEVELAND — Kyle Hendricks pitched six strong innings in his first appearance against Cleveland since Game 7 of the 2016 World Series and Anthony Rizzo homered, leading Chicago to a win over the Indians on Wednesday night to match their best start in 50 years.
Hendricks (3-1) didn't have much trouble with the slumping Indians, who came in batting a major league-worst .192. He allowed one run and seven hits and handled everyone in Cleveland's lineup but Franmil Reyes, who got three hits.
The Cubs are 12-3 in their first season under manager David Ross, matching the club's start after 15 games in 1970.
Rizzo homered in the third off Carlos Carrasco (2-2), David Bote drove in two runs and Kris Bryant connected for a 430-foot shot as the Cubs swept the two-game interleague set.
Hendricks hadn't faced the Indians since Nov. 2, 2016, when he started the dramatic finale as the Cubs beat the Indians in extra innings to clinch their first Series title since 1908. The right-hander is as efficient now as he was four years ago. He threw 65 of his 90 pitches for strikes without a walk.
Carrasco was pulled in the fifth after a shaky, seven-walk outing over 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander struggled with his control from the outset, but he was able to work around two, two-walk innings without giving up any runs.
He did allow a pair of singles to start the fifth before striking out Willson Contreras, who smashed his bat in the dirt near home plate and was immediately ejected. Reliever Oliver Perez came in gave up a sacrifice fly to Jason Heyward before Bote's two-out single made it 4-0.
It's been a tough few days for the Indians.
They're still sorting through the situation with starters Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac, who broke team rules and COVID-19 protocols when they left the team hotel in Chicago last weekend and risked exposure to the virus.
Manager Terry Francona did not say if the players have yet been tested. And as for their fractured relationship with teammates, Francona said that could take time to heal.
"I know that they've got some trust to earn back and they're gonna have to earn that back," he said. "I don't know how easy that will be."
WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 5: At Detroit, From the first plate appearance of the game, Tim Anderson made this a long day for the opposing pitchers.
Anderson homered to cap a 10-pitch at-bat leading off the first inning, and Luis Robert added a bases-clearing double in the fifth to lift Chicago to a victory over Detroit.
Anderson had four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle, and the White Sox have won two in a row since he returned from a groin injury.
“Energizer Bunny, baby," Anderson said. "Just my presence, being in that lineup definitely made the guys go and made the other team scared.”
ATHLETICS 8, ANGELS 4: At Anaheim, California, Stephen Piscotty, Matt Olson and Robbie Grossman homered, center fielder Ramón Laureano made three nifty catches and Oakland averted a sweep with an 8-4 victory over Los Angeles.
Piscotty put the A's ahead with his solo drive in the fourth inning. Olson and Grossman also went deep off Griffin Canning (0-3) as Oakland's offense bounced back after being shut out on Tuesday night.
Seven of the Athletics' nine hits were for extra bases, including a pair of doubles by Matt Chapman.
DIAMONDBACKS 13, ROCKIES 7: At Denver, Starling Marte homered and drove in four runs as Arizona battered Colorado in a Coors Field slugfest featuring 34 hits, but none by blistering Charlie Blackmon.
Blackmon began the game batting an astonishing .500 for the Rockies. He went 0 for 4, ending his hitting streak at 15 games, and his average dipped to .472.
Blackmon was on deck when Trevor Story, who doubled twice and singled, grounded into a game-ending double play.
Nolan Arenado homered twice and doubled for the Rockies.
