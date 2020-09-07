Cubs maintain division lead with win over Cardinals

TRAINER'S ROOM: Cardinals: Shildt expects Molina to be available Tuesday, when they play a doubleheader against Minnesota. ... OF Austin Dean is available to be recalled from the team's alternate site if needed, Shildt said. Dean tested positive for the coronavirus and has not appeared in a game this season. Cubs: OF Jason Heyward "seems to be feeling much better" after leaving Sunday's game because he was feeling lightheaded and having difficulty breathing, Ross said. Heyward was taken to a hospital, though he did not stay overnight, and was scheduled for more tests on Tuesday. Ross would not say what the illness is. "We have had no positive COVID tests, I can tell you that," he said. ... RHP Tyler Chatwood (strained right forearm) started his throwing program Monday, and LHP José Quintana (left lat inflammation) is expected to begin throwing on Tuesday.