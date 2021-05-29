Cucumber Spritzer Mocktail

Trim the ends off the cucumber and cut it in half. Using a vegetable peeler or a mandoline, slice the cucumber into ribbons until you reach the seeds in the middle. Discard the seed. Place the ribbons into a large pitcher along with the mint leaves. Gently muddle the cucumber and mint. Add the lime juice, simple syrup, and sparkling water to the pitcher and stir until everything is well combined. Pour over ice into a rocks glass or Collins glass. Garnish with sliced lime and enjoy.