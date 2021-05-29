 Skip to main content
Cucumber Spritzer Mocktail
Infused water with cucumber, lime and mint. 

 Getty Images

This is a refreshing alternative to soda in the summertime. To go from mocktail to cocktail, add ¼ cup cucumber infused vodka. 

Yield: 6 servings

Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients 

1 cucumber 

1 cup mint leaves

½ cup lime juice

¼ cup simple syrup or agave 

1 liter lime sparkling water

1 lime, thinly sliced

Directions

Trim the ends off the cucumber and cut it in half. Using a vegetable peeler or a mandoline, slice the cucumber into ribbons until you reach the seeds in the middle. Discard the seed. Place the ribbons into a large pitcher along with the mint leaves. Gently muddle the cucumber and mint. Add the lime juice, simple syrup, and sparkling water to the pitcher and stir until everything is well combined. Pour over ice into a rocks glass or Collins glass. Garnish with sliced lime and enjoy.

