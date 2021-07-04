Díaz comes through again, Rox rally for 3-2 win over Cards

Márquez has pitched most of the season like an All-Star, which will be on his home field on July 13,after he earned a spot Sunday. Márquez became the first Rockies starter to make the All-Star team since Ubaldo Jiménez in 2010.

Márquez got the best of fellow All-Star and former teammate Nolan Arenado, striking him out twice.

Arenado, who played eight seasons in Colorado, didn’t have the most productive return to Coors Field. Over the four-game series, he went 2 for 14 with no homers or RBIs. Arenado did receive a round of applause before stepping into the batter’s box Sunday — and will be back to the park for the All-Star Game.

Carlos Martínez was cruising along until one out in the fourth when trainers came out to check on him. Martínez was taken out due to a bruised right thumb he suffered while at the plate.

“Tough predicament,” Shildt said. “Carlos was throwing well.”

Story's homer in the first was his sixth in 12 games. The Rockies shortstop is finding his swing just in time for the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game next week.

TRAINER’S ROOM