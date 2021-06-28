Díaz, Freeland key Rockies' win over Pirates

DENVER — Kyle Freeland pitched five scoreless innings before leaving with an apparent leg injury suffered while running the bases, Elías Díaz homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 on Monday.
Yonathan Daza had an RBI triple and an over-the-shoulder catch of Erik Gonzalez's deep flyball to the center field warning track in a game dubbed "Opening Day 2.0" after the lifting of all pandemic-induced attendance restrictions at 50,000-seat Coors Field.
The Pirates had six hits, all singles. Four Colorado relievers worked an inning each, with Daniel Bard getting the last three outs for his 11th save in 16 chances.
Freeland (1-2) allowed three hits and struck out seven in his seventh start of the season. He missed the first two months with a shoulder strain suffered in spring training.
Freeland reached on pitcher Tyler Anderson's fielding error in the bottom of the fifth and apparently injured his leg sliding into third base on Daza's double.
Anderson (3-8) went five innings and allowed two runs on five hits — including Díaz's third homer of the season, a solo shot in the fifth — against his former team. Anderson has lost his last five decisions.
INDIANS 13, TIGERS 5: At Cleveland, José Ramírez homered and drove in five runs, Austin Hedges had a two-run shot and Cleveland bounced back from losing outfielder Josh Naylor to a grisly injury a day earlier by blasting Detroit.
Ramírez connected for a three-run drive in the fourth inning off rookie Matt Manning (1-2) and the Indians opened a seven-game homestand with a season-high in runs and hits (19).
Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera connected for his 493rd homer, tying him with Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 28th on the career list. Eddie Murray is next with 504.
REDS 12, PHILLIES 4: At Cincinnati, Nick Castellano hit a grand slam in the seventh inning and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping Cincinnati beat Philadelphia.
Cincinnati trailed 4-2 before Castellanos connected for his sixth career grand slam, driving a 1-1 fastball from Neftali Feliz (0-1) deep to center for his 15th homer. Castellanos thrust his fist in the air as he circled the bases.
It was Feliz's first big league appearance since 2017. He came on after Bailey Falter pitched four innings of one-run ball in relief of Spencer Howard.
RED SOX 6, ROYALS 5: At Boston, Hunter Renfroe homered twice, the second a 434-foot solo shot over the Green Monster to break a sixth-inning tie and help the Red Sox rally from a four-run deficit to beat Kansas City.
Kiké Hernández led off the bottom of the first with a home run for the second straight game, Bobby Dalbec also homered and Renfroe had a two-run shot in the fourth as Boston came back after falling behind 5-1.