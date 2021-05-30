D-backs end 13-game skid, top Cards 9-2 with Marte's 3 RBIs

“When you get that win out of the way, you can be back to playing free and just playing the game.”

Dylan Carlson hits two hits and a homer and Andrew Knizner had two hits and an RBI for the Cardinals, who had won four in a row.

Kwang Hyun Kim allowed four runs and a career-high nine hits in five innings.

Carlson’s first-inning homer and Knizner’s RBI double in the second build a 2-0 lead, and Tim Locastro’s RBI single in the second and Marte’s third homer this season tied the score.

Marte’s single after he fouled off five pitches in a nine-pitch at-bat put Arizona ahead 4-2.

“It was the right man in the right spot," Lovullo said. “We have a lot of those moments that we haven’t been capitalizing on. One of the best hitters on our team just not giving in. A quality at-bat by a quality hitter.”

Shortstop Edmundo Sosa's second error of the game, when dropped the ball while trying to take it out of his glove on Locastro's leadoff grounder, led to to a five-run sixth.

The sloppy sixth inning included Carson Kelly's four-pitch, bases-loaded walk from Tyler Webb — the Cardinals' 14th bases-loaded walk this season — that followed an intentional walk to Marte,