Darvish, Contreras lead Cubs past Cardinals

CHICAGO — Yu Darvish pitched seven dazzling innings in his seventh consecutive win, and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 on Friday night in the opener of a big five-game series.
Led by Darvish and Willson Contreras, Chicago won for the fourth time in five games and strengthened its grip on the top spot in the NL Central. St. Louis dropped into a virtual tie with Milwaukee for second, 4 1/2 games back of the Cubs.
Contreras had three hits and four RBIs, including a leadoff drive in the sixth for his fifth homer. He also had a big two-run single on the ninth pitch of his at-bat against Jack Flaherty in the first.
Darvish (7-1) was working on a perfect game before Matt Carpenter opened the sixth with his second homer, a drive to the basket in right-center on the ninth pitch of the at-bat. The Japanese right-hander then retired his last six batters, striking out three more to give him 11 on the night.
With less than a month left in the pandemic-delayed season, the 34-year-old Darvish looks like a leading candidate for what would be his first Cy Young Award. He improved to 11-5 with a 2.26 ERA in his last 21 starts dating to last season, with 181 strikeouts and just 15 walks.
Rowan Wick worked the eighth, and Jeremy Jeffress finished the two-hitter for his fifth save.
Flaherty (2-1) got off to a tough start and never quite recovered, allowing four hits and walking two in 2 2/3 innings.
Chicago forced the ace right-hander to throw 43 pitches in the first. Jason Heyward's eight-pitch walk with two outs loaded the bases for Contreras, who drove in Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo with a single to center.
Contreras added another two-out RBI single in the third, making it 3-0 and chasing Flaherty.
BREWERS 7, INDIANS 1: At Cleveland, Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings, Keston Hiura hit an RBI double in Milwaukee's four-run seventh inning and the Brewers scored three times on two weak infield grounders in a win over Cleveland.
Burnes (2-0) didn't allow an earned run and only three hits to the offensively inconsistent Indians, who got just four hits. He recently returned to the rotation after a three-game relief stint and had his second straight solid outing.
Hiura added a two-run homer in the seventh as the Brewers won the opener of a five-game trip and broke the tie in the all-time series between the clubs.
PIRATES 4, RED 3: At Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh took advantage of an uncharacteristically average performance by Cincinnati's Trevor Bauer to earn a doubleheader split with a win in the nightcap.
The Reds took the opener 4-2 behind the strength of Luis Castillo, who picked up his first victory in nearly a year when he worked six solid innings.
Cincinnati, however, missed a chance to sweep a doubleheader for the third time this season when the Pirates scrounged up just enough offense against Bauer.
RAYS 5, MARLINS 4: At St. Petersburg, Rookie left-hander Josh Fleming won his third consecutive start, Michael Perez had a three-run double and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Miami.
Yoshi Tsutsugo homered for the Rays, who have won 20 of 25. Tampa Bay has a nine-game winning streak against Miami.
The Marlins got homers from Corey Dickerson and Jesús Aguilar.
TWINS 3, TIGERS 2: A Minneapolis, Marwin Gonzalez singled home Willians Astudillo in the eighth inning, and Minnesota rallied to beat Detroit and sweep a doubleheader.
Astudillo served as Minnesota's automatic runner at second in the eighth inning of the seven-inning game. Gonzalez hit a grounder up the middle, and Detroit center fielder Derek Hill, making his major league debut, bobbled the ball, allowing Astudillo to score easily.
Sergio Romo (1-1) pitched a perfect seventh and Trevor May picked up his second save in four chances as Minnesota won its fourth straight game.
TWINS 2, TIGERS 0: In game 1, Polanco and Josh Donaldson hit back-to-back homers to lead off the bottom of the first inning, and Randy Dobnak (6-2) bounced back with five scoreless innings as Minnesota won the opener 2-0.
Polanco and Donaldson became the first duo to lead off the game with homers for the Twins since Eduardo Núñez and Brian Dozier in 2016 against Kansas City.
Detroit starter Matt Boyd (1-5) allowed consecutive leadoff homers for the third time in less than a month. He also gave up back-to-back home runs to the Chicago White Sox to start games on Aug. 12 and 17.
YANKEES 6, ORIOLES 5: At Baltimore, Miguel Andújar singled in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning and New York ran their winning streak against Baltimore to 19 games with a victory in the opener of a doubleheader.
Gary Sanchez homered and Brett Gardner drove in two runs for the Yankees, who have won 18 in a row at Camden Yards — tied for the second-longest road streak in major league history by one team against another. The record is 19, by Brooklyn at Cincinnati from 1947-49.
Recalled from New York’s alternate site before the game, Andújar entered as a pinch runner in the seventh and stayed in the game at third base. His single to right against Travis Lakins Sr. (2-2) made it 5-4, and Clint Frazier followed with an RBI single.
NATIONALS 10, BRAVES 9: At Atlanta, Trea Turner gave Washington the lead by hitting a sixth-inning home run off Will Smith and the Nationals held on in the seventh to beat Atlanta and split a doubleheader.
Ronald Acuña Jr. homered twice and Dansby Swanson added a two-run shot as the Braves beat the Nationals 7-1 in the first game. Acuña hit three home runs in the doubleheader.
The defending World Series champion Nationals ended a seven-game losing streak and snapped the NL East-leading Braves’ streak of five consecutive wins.
PHILLIES 5, METS 3: At New York, Jake Arrieta bounced back from the shortest start of his career by pitching seven solid innings to lead Philadelphia over New York for their fifth straight win.
Roman Quinn snapped a tie with a two-out, RBI single in the seventh.
The Mets wore patches with No. 41 on the uniform sleeves in honor of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, who died earlier this week.
