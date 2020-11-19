Peter Rosenbery earns $53,940 at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale in 2020

Peter Rosenbery held the position of Assistant Director for Communications and Marketing in University Communications and Marketing for Southern Illinois University-Carbondale in 2020. According to records, Rosenbery works full-time and received a base salary of $53,940. This rate of pay is 8% lower than the average full-time University employee's salary. This information is made available through the Illinois Board of Higher Education.
