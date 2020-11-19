Stephanie Parton earns $80,808 at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale in 2020

Stephanie Parton held the position of Assoc Director for Development (Dir of Dev, SIU Foundation) in SIU Foundation Carbondale for Southern Illinois University-Carbondale in 2020. According to records, Parton works full-time and received a base salary of $80,808. This compensation package is 38% higher than the average full-time University employee's salary. This information is made available through the Illinois Board of Higher Education.