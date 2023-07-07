Shawnee Community College agriculture instructor Anna Davenport admits her background is rather diverse. That probably a good thing, given the matching diversity of her students and her course load.

Davenport, who has been a member of the SCC faculty since 2020, uses every bit of her agricultural experiences in teaching her students everything from animal science to commodity marketing, as the college's only agriculture instructor.

"I teach all of our agriculture students and classes," she outlined. "Animal science, crop science, soil science, plant science, natural resource management and agriculture business and economics."

A native of Rockton, Illinois near the Wisconsin boarder, Davenport grew up in agriculture, participating in rodeo barrel racing, raising horses and showing livestock. With a bachelor's degree in animal science and a master's in agricultural business, she worked several years in horticulture in the state of Tennessee. It is that wide range of experiences that makes her a perfect fit to teach the scope of agriculture courses offered at Shawnee.

"I came about this in a kind of roundabout way, but I'm glad I did because I have a lot of real-world experience that I can share with students and a lot of personal experiences in my career that I feel helps them not only learn what they need to learn, but also get out into the real world," she said. "I'm glad it came about this way."

Even with all of the other experiences, teaching has always been in the back of Davenport's mind.

"When my sister and I were kids I used to make her 'go to school.' We'd sit in a room and I had a chalkboard and would play teacher," she recalled. "I've wanted to be a teacher my whole life; I just never took the path to get to it directly."

Counting both in-person and online students, Shawnee Community College has about 50 agriculture students. Like her own background, Davenport's students are a diverse group as well.

"Some of my students have grown up farming and maybe even plan to return to the family farm. I have other students that have an interest in agriculture, maybe it was just something that they thought they would like, so I have a wide range of people in my classes. I try to teach the ones that have grown up in it something that maybe they didn't know before and reinforce in the others that it is something that they may be interested in pursuing," she said.

Additionally, some SCC students are looking to return to the farm after graduation, others have plans to enter the workforce, while others will take their associate's degree and transfer to a four-year college or university.

She said she reaches into her barrel racing experience and brings a little bit of competition to the classroom.

"A lot of times we'll do these little challenges – team building work – to see who can do things the fastest. I still have some competitor in me," she added.

To Davenport, helping students learn is the best part of teaching at the collegiate level.

"I really enjoy my students. We become family and I try to keep a very open dialogue with my students so they feel like they can as me anything. My favorite part is watching them learn and being on track for their goals. That's the most rewarding thing for me," she said.