David England: A healthy look at health care and biotech funds. Or your call.

MCRB-Seres Therapeutics Inc. took top honors with an unheard of 773% return. NVTA- Invitae Corp. is up 402%. PACB-Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. up 336%, ARCT- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. up 272%, TWST-Twist Bioscience Corporation up 270%, and CGEN- Compugen Ltd. up 165%. The market (SPX)-the green shaded area is up 52%.

Why the astronomical returns? This timeframe represents state shutdowns due to COVID allowing new monies flowing into this group.

Will these huge returns continue? Yes, until profit taking hits — nothing runs forever. It works until it doesn’t. I will be monitoring these funds and companies, waiting for a pullback. When it happens, I will rely on my Simple Simon buy and sell system to help with my trade decisions.

Take the time to do your due diligence on each fund, which index they track, and its holdings. Spend time to research each company and determine exactly what they do and how they make their profits. Identify the remaining top companies to see if one may be next to run like MCRB, NVTA, and PACB.

Next week, I plan to introduce you to companies in XBI-SPDR S&P Biotech ETF to see if they compare to today’s featured list.