David England: A healthy look at health care and biotech funds. Or your call.

Last week, I answered questions on the Next Gen sector, then featured the top-performing exchange-traded fund in the group, ARKW-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, along with its top companies.
As I continue my series, I will introduce you to new areas of the market: funds and their leading companies that have a chance of being high performers in the months and years to come.
Today, I feature my top funds in the health care-biotech sector and analyze their relative strength compared to the market (SPX).
ARKG-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF focuses on companies benefiting, extending, and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments and advancements in genomics into their business.
XBI-SPDR S&P Biotech ETF tracks the total return performance of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index.
IHI-iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF tracks the investment results of the Dow Jones US Select Medical Equipment Index composed of US equities in the medical devices sector.
VHT-Vanguard Health Care ETF tracks the performance of the MSCI U.S. Investable Market Health Care Index, large, mid, and small-size U.S. companies within the health care sector.
FHLC-Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF provides investment returns that correspond generally to the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Health Care Index.
IBB-iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF tracks the investment results of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index composed of biotechnology and pharmaceutical equities listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market.
To see the performance of these top funds compared to the market (SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24, to real-time.
Per the performance chart, you can see ARKG has an impressive 158% return. Also, two funds in this group continue to outperform the market, while three funds underperformed the market. During this timeframe, the market ($SPX) had a return of 52%.
As I introduce you to new ETFs and their top companies, place them in a watch list portfolio and monitor their action. In a few weeks, I will recap the funds and top companies in this series for new opportunities to consider for investing or trading.
Next, I will identify the top companies in the top-performing ARKG-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The companies and a brief description are as follows:
MCRB-Seres Therapeutics Inc. is a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome.
PACB- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. Its products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software, and single-molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products.
NVTA- Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases.
ARCT- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases.
TWST-Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company that manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip.
CGEN- Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases.
To see the performance of these top companies compared to the market (SPX), I designed a chart beginning on March 24, to real-time.
MCRB-Seres Therapeutics Inc. took top honors with an unheard of 773% return. NVTA- Invitae Corp. is up 402%. PACB-Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. up 336%, ARCT- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. up 272%, TWST-Twist Bioscience Corporation up 270%, and CGEN- Compugen Ltd. up 165%. The market (SPX)-the green shaded area is up 52%.
Why the astronomical returns? This timeframe represents state shutdowns due to COVID allowing new monies flowing into this group.
Will these huge returns continue? Yes, until profit taking hits — nothing runs forever. It works until it doesn’t. I will be monitoring these funds and companies, waiting for a pullback. When it happens, I will rely on my Simple Simon buy and sell system to help with my trade decisions.
Take the time to do your due diligence on each fund, which index they track, and its holdings. Spend time to research each company and determine exactly what they do and how they make their profits. Identify the remaining top companies to see if one may be next to run like MCRB, NVTA, and PACB.
Next week, I plan to introduce you to companies in XBI-SPDR S&P Biotech ETF to see if they compare to today’s featured list.
In full disclosure, I do not hold any securities listed.
Plan your work, work your plan, and share your harvest!
David O. England is an investor/trader, financial analyst/educator/lecturer and Associate Professor Emeritus of Finance. This column is for educational purposes only and not intended as financial advice. Past performance does not dictate future returns. Questions? Send to thetraderseye@gmail.com.
