Davies, Pederson lead Cubs over Pirates 3-2, 4th win in row

CHICAGO — Zach Davies allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings, Rex Brothers got his first save in eight years and the Chicago Cubs held on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Friday, extending their winning streak to four.

Joc Pederson had three hits and an RBI for the Cubs, who were coming off a three-game sweep of the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Javier Báez and David Bote had two hits each as Chicago got back to .500 at 16-16.

Davies (2-2), acquired from San Diego in a seven-player deal in December, had his best outing for the Cubs on a chilly day at Wrigley Field, with the wind blowing in. The slender right-hander limited the Pirates to five singles while walking one and hitting a batter, and he lowered his ERA from 8.22 ERA to 6.30.

Davies consistently got ahead of hitters with solid fastball command. He kept the Pirates off balance with weak swings, got quick outs and limited his pitch count.

"It sets you in such a better position to navigate each at-bat," Davies said. "You're ahead in the count and you throw from a place of confidence. You don't have to throw over the middle of the plate."

Davies worked to stay low-key.