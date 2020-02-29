Davis hits 3rd spring HR, Judge more tests, Buehler sharp

SARASOTA, Fla. — Don't tell Chris Davis that home runs in the Grapefruit League don't count.

Coming off a couple of seasons so poor that he considered retirement, the Baltimore Orioles slugger kept up his spring power surge with a three-homer against Miami on Saturday, his third longball in four games.

"I'll take them in exhibition, spring training, winter ball, whenever," Davis said. "Especially after the way the last two years have gone. I've got plenty of baseball left to give."

Davis turns 34 next month and is in the middle of a $161 million, seven-year deal. He got that contract after twice leading the majors in home runs.

In 2018, Davis hit only .168 with 16 home runs and 49 RBIs, striking out 192 times in 128 games. Last season didn't go much better when he batted .179 with 12 homers and 36 RBIs in 105 games.

Davis also became known for a mighty slump -- he began the season hitless in his first 33 at-bats, extending an overall 0-for-54 skid.

"It's nice to see some results," Davis said. "I would like to get off to a good start just for peace of mind, especially after struggling the past couple years."