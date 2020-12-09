Davison leads No. 13 Wisconsin past Rhode Island

(19) RICHMOND78, NORTHERN IOWA 68: At Richmond, Virginia, Richmond coach Chris Mooney has sung the praises of sophomore Tyler Burton before, but he cranked up the expectations after Burton's best game yet.

“As I've said a couple of times, I think he's going to be one of the great Richmond players of all-time,” Mooney said of the 6-foot-7 forward. “He just can do so many things.”

Burton had 21 points and 13 rebounds and No. 19 Richmond used a 21-6 run in the second half to pull away from Northern Iowa. He was 7 of 9 from the field overall, 3 of 5 from 3-point territory

Women's Top 25

(11) UCLA 102, UC Santa Barbara 45: At Los Angeles, Charisma Osborne had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Michaela Onyenwere added 17 points to reach 1,500 in her career and UCLA beat UC Santa Barbara.

Onyenwere became the 19th player in program history to reach the mark.

Chantel Horvat had 17 points and 12 rebounds for UCLA (3-1), which plays crosstown rival USC on Sunday. Natalie Chou scored 14 points, and Lauryn Miller added 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. The Bruins made all 14 of their free throws while Santa Barbara was 10 of 20.