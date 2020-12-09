Davison leads No. 13 Wisconsin past Rhode Island

MADISON, Wisconsin — Brad Davison scored 23 points, and No. 13 Wisconsin beat Rhode Island 73-62 on Wednesday in a nonconference game added to the schedule two days ago.
Wisconsin (4-1) originally was slated to host No. 25 Louisville on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but the Cardinals canceled their second consecutive game following a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Rhode Island was added as a replacement on Monday.
Wisconsin took a 53-31 lead on Jonathan Davis’ turnaround jumper with 11:58 remaining, but the Rams closed to 62-54 on a 3-pointer by Jeremy Sheppard with 4:40 left.
Michah Potter had 13 points and Aleem Ford scored 11 for Wisconsin, which bounced back from a 67-65 loss to Marquette on a buzzer-beating tip-in of a missed free throw on Friday.
Sheppard had 13 points for the Rams (3-3), who had won three straight.
The Badgers gained control early, breaking out to a 33-16 halftime lead. The cold-shooting Rams were 7 of 27 in the first half.
Davison, who was 0 for 4 and missed all three shots from beyond the arc against Marquette, hit three 3-pointers in the early going to stake Wisconsin to a 10-2 lead.
The Badgers pushed the lead to 21-8 on Nate Reuver’s inside turnaround with 9:01 left in the half.
(19) RICHMOND78, NORTHERN IOWA 68: At Richmond, Virginia, Richmond coach Chris Mooney has sung the praises of sophomore Tyler Burton before, but he cranked up the expectations after Burton's best game yet.
“As I've said a couple of times, I think he's going to be one of the great Richmond players of all-time,” Mooney said of the 6-foot-7 forward. “He just can do so many things.”
Burton had 21 points and 13 rebounds and No. 19 Richmond used a 21-6 run in the second half to pull away from Northern Iowa. He was 7 of 9 from the field overall, 3 of 5 from 3-point territory
Women's Top 25
(11) UCLA 102, UC Santa Barbara 45: At Los Angeles, Charisma Osborne had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Michaela Onyenwere added 17 points to reach 1,500 in her career and UCLA beat UC Santa Barbara.
Onyenwere became the 19th player in program history to reach the mark.
Chantel Horvat had 17 points and 12 rebounds for UCLA (3-1), which plays crosstown rival USC on Sunday. Natalie Chou scored 14 points, and Lauryn Miller added 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. The Bruins made all 14 of their free throws while Santa Barbara was 10 of 20.
(19) MICHIGAN 93, BUTLER 54: At Ann Arbor, Michigan, Naz Hillmon had 25 points and seven rebounds, Leigha Brown scored 19 points and Michigan beat Butler.
Michelle Sidor added 16 points with four 3-pointers and Akienreh Johnson had 12 points and five assists for Michigan (5-0), which is off to its best start since opening 7-0 in the 2011-12 season. Hillmon was 10-of-13 shooting as the Wolverines shot 55.6% from the field.
Michigan made six 3-pointers in the second quarter — with three from Sidor — to help take a 22-point lead at the break.
(23) TEXAS 73, IDAHO 48: At Austin, Texas, Charli Collier had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Texas made 12 3-pointers in beating Idaho.
Collier's 3-pointer with 1:41 left in the first quarter put Texas ahead by double figures for good. Five of Texas' seven baskets to start the second quarter were from 3-point range, and the Longhorns led by 32 at the break.
Texas (4-1) held Idaho to 4-of-27 shooting (14.8%) in the first half. Karisma Ortiz scored 15 points in the half for the Longhorns, making six field goals. Collier added 12 points and five rebounds and Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 11.
