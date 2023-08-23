OMAHA, Neb. — Scorching heat affecting almost 100 million people across a huge swath of the U.S. sent schools, outdoor workers and organizers of open-air events scrambling to adjust Tuesday — and claimed the life of a 1-year-old girl left in a Nebraska day care center's van on one of the hottest days of the year.

Officers and medics were called Monday afternoon to Kidz of the Future Childcare in Omaha for an unresponsive baby inside the van, police said. The call came as temperatures reached into the upper 90s and the heat index soared to about 110 degrees.

The child, Ra'Miyah Worthington, was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Her parents questioned why her absence at the day care wasn't noticed.

Prosecutors charged the van driver, Ryan Williams, 62 of Omaha, on Tuesday with a felony count of child negligence resulting in death, which carries a sentence of up to four years in prison.

The death came as the National Weather Service issued heat alerts Tuesday for parts of 22 states stretching from the Midwest and Great Plains down to the Gulf Coast.