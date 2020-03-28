Dear Abby: Avoidance of healthy choices could derail blooming romance

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Dear Taking Care: Your concerns about this girl are valid. There is help for people who are phobic about doctors and dentists, but only if they are willing to acknowledge there is a problem, which your girlfriend is not. If you were ever to decide to start a family together, you certainly wouldn't want this behavior passed on to your children.

In my opinion, you should end it now because it's a deal-breaker.

Dear Abby: My boyfriend's mother died by suicide two weeks ago. The whole family is having a hard time, and they are dealing with things in their own ways. My boyfriend has decided to move us in with his dad and sister because he wants to be near his father. I would prefer to stay living in our house since we only live about three miles away from them.

I do not want to be difficult, but I really don't want to move. He made this decision a few days ago without consulting me. He said to come with him, or we will go our separate ways. His family and I have not always gotten along, and I'm pretty sure that moving in will make it worse. Shouldn't I have any say in this, or must I do what makes him happy?

— In Limbo in Ohio