Dear Abby: Hair trigger temper keeps mom walking on eggshells

Dear Tiptoeing: I am sorry your adoption did not turn out as you envisioned. Your daughter is clearly troubled, and it is not surprising that her attitude has begun to affect her boys. It is time you accept that, as much as you wish to, you cannot change another person, and there's nothing you can do to "fix" her.

You mentioned that you visit her every two months. Perhaps you should consider visiting fewer times than that. Ask if she would let the grandkids come and visit Grandma occasionally. However, if she isn't receptive, refusing to engage with her is the price you will have to pay for seeing them and trying to cement a relationship with them.

Dear Abby: I have been dating a girl since high school. We were high school sweethearts, but now we are both 28. My girlfriend wants to get married and have kids, but I do not. I want to keep dating her. I am scared to break up with her because if I did, I wouldn't know what to do with my life. Should I change, or should she change?

-- Status Quo in Colorado

Dear Status Quo: I hereby appoint you to be the designated changer. You have been so absorbed with this romance you never took the time to develop interests of your own.