DeBrincat's OT score lifts Blackhawks past Hurricanes 2-1

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex DeBrincat beat Petr Mrazek at 2:02 of overtime to help the Chicago Blackhawks rally past the NHL-leading Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Thursday night, salvaging the final game of a three-game set.
Collin Delia had 36 saves for the Blackhawks, who were eliminated from postseason contention Monday to start the series and gave up 11 goals in the first two losses to the Hurricanes.
This time, the Blackhawks erased a 1-0 deficit with Riley Stillman's redirect for his first NHL goal at 16:59 of the third. DeBrincat then fired one from between the circles past Mrazek — who went from flirting with a shutout to taking a loss — to end a six-game skid.
Martin Necas scored a short-handed goal for the Hurricanes, who are chasing the Presidents' Trophy. They had won five straight and this marked their 13th straight game with at least a point in the standings, though they stumbled to close their regular-season home slate.
Necas got the Hurricanes on the board with a strong individual effort, aided by an awkward collision between Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith and a linesman.
Keith stumbled as he tried to corral the puck near the blue line on a power play. As he fell, the lineman's knee hit Keith in the helmet as he tried to get out of the way, allowing Necas to skate in and collect the unclaimed puck.
Necas finished it off for the short-handed goal at 9:49 for the first, yet the Hurricanes didn't beat Delia again.
Mrazek finished with 25 saves for Carolina in his second appearance since missing time with a lower-body injury.
PENGUINS 8, SABRES 4: At Pittsburgh, Jeff Carter scored a career-high four goals and Pittsburgh moved back into first place in the crowded East Division with a victory over Buffalo.
The 36-year-old Carter, acquired from Los Angeles at the trade deadline, beat Michael Houser three times in the game's first 25 minutes for his first hat trick since March 28, 2018. He added his fourth with a pretty backhand — the 398th of his career — early in the third period that put the Sabres away.
The four-goal performance was the first by a Penguin since Chris Kunitz did it in a win over Washington on Feb. 3, 2013.
DEVILS 2, ISLANDERS 1: At Uniondale, Michael McLeod scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 32 shots and New Jersey beat the playoff-bound New York for their fifth win in six games.
Pavel Zacha also scored for the Devils, who beat the Islanders for just the second time in seven meetings this season.
Anthony Beauvillier scored on a fortunate deflection for the Islanders, who have lost three straight (0-2-1) — against Buffalo and New Jersey, the bottom two teams in the East Division — and six of their last eight (2-4-2) overall. Semyon Varlamov finished with 23 saves.