DeBrincat's OT score lifts Blackhawks past Hurricanes 2-1

Necas finished it off for the short-handed goal at 9:49 for the first, yet the Hurricanes didn't beat Delia again.

Mrazek finished with 25 saves for Carolina in his second appearance since missing time with a lower-body injury.

PENGUINS 8, SABRES 4: At Pittsburgh, Jeff Carter scored a career-high four goals and Pittsburgh moved back into first place in the crowded East Division with a victory over Buffalo.

The 36-year-old Carter, acquired from Los Angeles at the trade deadline, beat Michael Houser three times in the game's first 25 minutes for his first hat trick since March 28, 2018. He added his fourth with a pretty backhand — the 398th of his career — early in the third period that put the Sabres away.

The four-goal performance was the first by a Penguin since Chris Kunitz did it in a win over Washington on Feb. 3, 2013.

DEVILS 2, ISLANDERS 1: At Uniondale, Michael McLeod scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 32 shots and New Jersey beat the playoff-bound New York for their fifth win in six games.

Pavel Zacha also scored for the Devils, who beat the Islanders for just the second time in seven meetings this season.

Anthony Beauvillier scored on a fortunate deflection for the Islanders, who have lost three straight (0-2-1) — against Buffalo and New Jersey, the bottom two teams in the East Division — and six of their last eight (2-4-2) overall. Semyon Varlamov finished with 23 saves.

